Authorities Try To ID Man Struck, Killed By Train In Rutherford
Teen Brothers Attacked By Mob After Football Game At Elizabeth McDonald's: Report

Cecilia Levine
Stadium behind Fillmore Street in Elizabeth.
Stadium behind Fillmore Street in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two brothers from Elizabeth were hospitalized after being beaten — one of them badly — by a crowd after a high school football game Friday, Sept. 16, RLS Media reports.

The 17-year-old brother was found unconscious after being pummeled and stomped behind the football stadium on Fillmore Street, the outlet said. His 19-year-old brother was treated for minor injuries to his head, RLS said.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's info request. Authorities were apparently seeking those responsible for the incident.

