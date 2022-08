A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said.

The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said.

It was not clear where exactly his body was found. The cause of death was under investigation.

