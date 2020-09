A teen bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in Long Valley, initial reports say.

The 15-year-old girl was crossing Schooleys Mountain Road in front of a car when the vehicle hit her, knocking her off the bike, Washington Township police Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

A portion of the road was closed as of 4:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

