Teen Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Warren County Dirt Bike Accident, State Police Say

A teen was airlifted to a local hospital after a dirt bike accident in Warren County Friday, authorities said.

A 16-year-old male was ejected from his dirt bike after it ran off Centerville Road and overturned just before 4:30 p.m. in Knowlton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The teen was flown to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Marchan said.

No further information was available as of 9 p.m.

