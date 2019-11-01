Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Teen Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Warren County Dirt Bike Accident, State Police Say

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A teen was airlifted to a local hospital after a dirt bike accident in Warren County Friday, authorities said.

A 16-year-old male was ejected from his dirt bike after it ran off Centerville Road and overturned just before 4:30 p.m. in Knowlton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The teen was flown to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Marchan said.

No further information was available as of 9 p.m.

