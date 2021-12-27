Contact Us
Teen, 2 Adults Dead In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Pictured here are the driver, Reachthon Khiev, and one of his passengers, 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev, who died in the crash.
Pictured here are the driver, Reachthon Khiev, and one of his passengers, 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev, who died in the crash. Photo Credit: Steve Ross (Facebook photo)/Reachthon Khiev/Keotepie Khiev

A teen and two adults were killed when a car slammed into a tollbooth on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday night, New Jersey State Police said.

Reachthon Khiev, of Manchester, NH, was behind the wheel of a Honda heading east when he struck the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza near milepost 17.6 in Hamilton around 9:05 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The car went up in flames killing Khiev and two of his passengers, Reachsieh Khiev, 27, of Manchester, NH (front seat passenger), and Keotepie Khiev, 14, of Atlantic City (back seat passenger). A fourth backseat passenger, age 12, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Photos from the scene were posted to Facebook by Steve and Tabby Ross.

"Flames are out, everything has been well taken care of by our NJSP and fire commands from multiple houses," Steve captioned one photo.

