Teaneck Woman Charged With DWI In Sussex County Hit-And-Run Crash: Sparta Police

A drunk Teaneck woman sped off after slamming into a traffic pole in Sparta and later denied her involvement in the crash to police, authorities said.

Rosa Marroquin, 45, was behind the wheel of a gray Toyota Sienna when she crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Route 15 and Lafayette Road in Sparta around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, Lt. John Lamon said in a release.

Marroquin had initially stopped behind the downed pole but drove off as police arrived, heading south on Route 15, Lamon said.

Officers caught up with Marroquin and had stopped her for questioning when she denied being involved in the crash, telling them that the damage to her car was caused by hitting a friend's mailbox, police said.

Marroquin was subsequently asked to participate in a series of field sobriety tests, which she did not pass, Lamon said.

Marroquin was arrested and taken to headquarters for breathalyzer testing. She was then charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and several other traffic offenses.

Marroquin was released to a sober adult and is scheduled to appear in court.

