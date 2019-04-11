Contact Us
Teaneck Police Quickly Subdue Barricaded Tenant In Apartment Fire

Jerry DeMarco
The fire was in a top floor apartment of the three-story Chesnut Avenue apartment building in Teaneck.
The fire was in a top floor apartment of the three-story Chesnut Avenue apartment building in Teaneck. Photo Credit: INSET: Denise Daurio

An emotionally disturbed man was taken into custody after a fire broke out Monday night in his Teaneck apartment, authorities confirmed.

Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said officers arrested the man shortly after the fire broke out in a top-floor unit of the three-story Chestnut Street apartment building.

Firefighters quickly got the two-alarm blaze under control.

A Hackensack FAST team and firefighters from Bergenfield and Englewood were among the assisting responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

