Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman, 71, Plunges To Death From Hackensack High Rise, Cause Investigated
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck Police Capture Robber Who Fired Blank Gun In Drug Deal Gone Bad, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jairrod Shannon
Jairrod Shannon Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy TEANECK PD

Teaneck police assisted by a Bergen County SWAT team captured an 18-year-old local man who they said robbed a couple with an imitation handgun during a drug deal.

Detectives found a blank gun and bandana that they said Jairrod Shannon, 18, used during the Oct. 5 holdup on Bogert Street, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

Officers responding to rounds fired from the blank gun found a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy who said they’d been robbed during a pot deal by Shannon and a juvenile, O’Reilly said.

A warrant was issued for Shannon’s arrest and a search warrant was obtained for his home, the chief said.

SWAT team members joined Teaneck police in a subsequent raid on the residence last Friday.

Police found the Ekol Botan 9mm blank-firing handgun, along with a pair of glasses and a bandana that the victims said Shannon was wearing during the robbery.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 160-pound Shannon – who was arrested on drug possession charges in June -- was sent to the Bergen County Jail on charges of armed robbery, using a juvenile to commit a crime and illegal weapons possession.

A judge subsequently refused Shannon’s request to release him and ordered that he remain held pending further court action.

Authorities were looking for his underage accomplice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.