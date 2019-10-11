Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Teaneck Police Capture Fleeing Driver, 22, Following Bergenfield Stabbing

Teaneck Police Capture Fleeing Driver, 22, Following Bergenfield Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Ashley Amanda Gilead
Ashley Amanda Gilead Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A 22-year-old Teaneck woman with a criminal history was captured moments after police said she stabbed a man in Bergenfield early Friday evening.

The victim survived but was "sliced up pretty badly" following the incident on Morgan Street near the corner of Melrose Avenue, one responder said.

The woman accused in the attack, Ashley Amanda Gilead, fled in a silver 2010 Toyota Camry but was captured a short time later by Teaneck police, authorities confirmed.

The incident comes two days after Gilead was jailed briefly for two outstanding warrants from 2016.

One involved the same Camry that authorities said she fled in following Friday's assault.

Teaneck police said they stopped Gilead in November 2016 for driving the wrong way on Sterling Place and found three men she was with carrying a loaded handgun and a black ski mask.

Gilead remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

