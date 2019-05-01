Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 10-Week-Old Puppy Found Submerged In Cage In West Milford Pond: 'No Suspects Or Leads'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck Pedestrian Hit-Run: Harlem Man Turns Himself In

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Barrett Lewis
Barrett Lewis Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy TEANECK PD

A Harlem driver surrendered to police after leaving the scene of a Teaneck crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with severe injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

Barrett Lewis, 55, came to police headquarters about a half-hour after the 11:13 p.m. crash Tuesday and said he was the driver whose SUV hit the 48-year-old victim on Teaneck Road near Bedford Avenue and then sped off, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the unconscious man to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries so severe that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was called, O’Reilly said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Lewis, of West 122nd Street, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury and endangering an injured victim.

He was released pending a first appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court. His vehicle was seized as evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.