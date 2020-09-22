Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Nutley Driver Rams Clifton Police Cruiser During Chase From Route 3 Into Newark
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck PD: Ex-Con Who Hit Woman, Fired Gun In Home Captured In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Frederick D. Mitchell III
Frederick D. Mitchell III Photo Credit: TEANECK PD

A Hackensack ex-con punched a woman before firing eight shots with a handgun during a domestic violence dispute at a Teaneck home, sending a 12-year-old boy fleeing for safety, authorities said.

No one was struck by any of the rounds fired by Frederick D. Mitchell III, 44, who fled after the shooting, Police Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

Detectives captured Mitchell without incident as he left his Hackensack apartment on Friday.

He and the victim were arguing the day before when Mitchell hit her, causing several injuries to her face and head, O’Reilly said.

“As the argument continued, Mitchell brandished a handgun and the victim fled the house,” the chief said.

The boy also ran out, he said.

Mitchell left after firing eight shots in the house, O’Reilly said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene and collected evidence, he said.

Mitchell remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.