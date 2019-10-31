Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Man, 20, Charged With Having 18,806 Child Porn Files, Sharing 8,215
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck Native, 66, Dies Following New Milford Nursing Home Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Maurice Walker
Maurice Walker Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Funeral services were scheduled for this Monday for a Teaneck native who died two days after being hospitalized with smoke inhalation from a small fire at a New Milford nursing home.

Maurice Oliver Walker, 66, worked in the hotel food industry for many years and was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, according to his social media accounts.

Walker was one of 16 residents who were hospitalized as a result of last Thursday’s smoky fire at the CareOne Woodcrest Health Center on River Road.

Six others were treated at the scene, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

The accidental blaze ignited atop a bed in an unoccupied room and spread before the facility’s sprinkler system doused it, the chief said.

Walker -- a 1970 graduate of Teaneck High School, where he played on the boys varsity basketball team -- died on Saturday at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Services were scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Eternity Funeral Service on Engle Street in Englewood, followed by interment in Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.