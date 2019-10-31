Teaneck Native, 66, Dies Following New Milford Nursing Home Fire

Funeral services were scheduled for this Monday for a Teaneck native who died two days after being hospitalized with smoke inhalation from a small fire at a New Milford nursing home.

Maurice Oliver Walker, 66, worked in the hotel food industry for many years and was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, according to his social media accounts.

Walker was one of 16 residents who were hospitalized as a result of last Thursday’s smoky fire at the CareOne Woodcrest Health Center on River Road.

Six others were treated at the scene, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

The accidental blaze ignited atop a bed in an unoccupied room and spread before the facility’s sprinkler system doused it, the chief said.

Walker -- a 1970 graduate of Teaneck High School, where he played on the boys varsity basketball team -- died on Saturday at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Services were scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Eternity Funeral Service on Engle Street in Englewood, followed by interment in Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.