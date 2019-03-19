Teaneck High School Basketball Coach 'Made Out' With Underage Girls, Authorities Charge

A first-year Teaneck High School boys basketball coach repeatedly had improper physical contact with two underage girls, said authorities who arrested him.

Marcelle Williams, 37, “engaged in [the] acts with two juveniles between the ages of 16 and 18 years on numerous occasions in Teaneck since November,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

The acts were described as "making out" with each girl, according to a law enforcement official.

Members of Calo’s Special Victims Unit investigated along with Teaneck police after the local department received a tip, then charged Williams with four counts of criminal sexual contact and three of child endangerment.

Williams remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo said Williams had worked as a para-professional teacher’s aide. His LinkedIn account says he's been an after-school counselor with the township Recreation Department since January 2013.

The Teaneck Board of Education hired him in September to replace Jerome Smart, a once-successful boys varsity coach, then fired him from both jobs on Monday.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Williams starred for the Highwaymen when they won a state championship and two county basketball championships at the end of the Nineties.

He averaged only one point a game over two seasons with the Hampton (VA) University Pirates in the early 2000s.

