Teaneck Driver Charged In Critical Hit-Run Route 46 Pedestrian Crash In South Hackensack

An intensive investigation led to the arrest of a Teaneck man who authorities say struck a 22-year-old Englewood pedestrian on Route 46 in South Hackensack earlier this month.

Another vehicle first hit the victim as he tried to cross the highway at Philips Avenue around 1:45 a.m. June 2, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

He was then struck by another car -- a blue 2003 Audi A4 driven by Ryan D. Burnside, 22, the prosecutor said.

Although the first driver remained at the scene, Burnside took off, Musella said.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center.

An investigation by prosecutor's detectives and South Hackensack police led to Burnside's arrest Thursday, Musella said.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injury and endangering the welfare of an injured victim.

A July 8 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack was scheduled.

