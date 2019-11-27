Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck Car Fire Spreads To Home

Jerry DeMarco
The flames extended to a home in the 500 block of Tilden Avenue in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

What began as a driveway car fire quickly became a house blaze in Teaneck Wednesday afternoon.

The fire extended to a 2½-story home in the 500 block of Tilden Avenue around 4:30 p.m., a responder said, adding that everyone got out safely.

The fire quickly went to three alarms as flames raced through the attic and basement.

Less than 20 minutes or so later, all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 5:30 p.m., about an hour after it began.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

