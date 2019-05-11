Teacher Accused Of Bringing Drugs To Whippany Daycare: Report

A teacher at a Whippany daycare center was arrested Thursday on charges of drug possession and child endangerment after she allegedly brought narcotics to the school, WABC 7 reported.

Crystal Iacouzzi, 35, who worked for The Learning Experience, dropped her purse, which contained illegal pills, according to a parent who spoke to WABC. Children found the purse and began rummaging through it, the parent said.

A spokesperson for the company said Iacouzzi was fired, the station also reported.

