Task Force Nabs Alleged Gang Members in Jersey City, Lyndhurst

Authorities in Hudson County arrested six people on drug, weapons and other offenses and issued a warrant for the arrest of a seventh suspect in a sweep that involved more than 100 law enforcement personnel, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Authorities said more suspects will be named in the crackdown by agencies including the prosecutor’s office and the Jersey City Violent Crime Initiative focusing on gang activity in the city.

“The primary focus of this investigation was the arrest of individuals associated with Jersey City’s most violent gangs,” said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. “The seven-week investigation was a joint venture between the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force, the FBI, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jersey City Police Department as a part of the Jersey City Violent Crime Initiative. The collaboration of these agencies and the positive results of this operation are an indication of how law enforcement agencies can work together for the benefit of the residents of Hudson County.”

The search and arrest warrants were issued Wednesday, including four search warrants at home in Jersey City and another in Lyndhurst. Two vehicles were also searched.

The following Jersey City residents were arrested:

Kashawan Carson, 21, on numerous weapons and drugs charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine; Sean Crawford, 56, conspiracy to distribute heroin; Richard Lloyd, 20, on drug offenses including possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and ecstacy; Samantha Burke, 27, drug offenses including possession of prescription of legend drugs and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; and Qualesha Burrows, 22, conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Also arrested was Quaneesha Washington, 28, of Lyndhurst, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Another Lyndhurst resident, 39-year-old Hassan Mosby, has been identified as the ringleader of the group and has been charged with several weapons and narcotics offenses, including leading a narcotics trafficking network. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

