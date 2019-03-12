Tapping A Vein: Route 208 Continues To Deliver Drug Arrests For Franklin Lakes PD

Franklin Lakes police continued to pick accused offenders off Route 208, including four in a little over a day and a half.

Arrested Saturday and later released pending a hearing on possession of Xanax, pot and drug paraphernalia charges were a Queens couple, Ryan Samtamaria, 20, and Andrea Kearney, 18, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Officer David Blum, who stopped the pair, made another drug arrest on the highway hours earlier, charging Stephen Smith, 39, of Bushkill, PA with possession of heroin and hypodermic needs, Bakelaar said. Smith was released pending a hearing.

The day before, Officer Michael Pellegrino arrested 33-year-old Richard LaMontagne of Pompton Lakes on heroin possession charges. He, too, was released pending a hearing.

