Swerving Budd Lake Driver Busted With Meth

A 53-year-old man was caught with methamphetamine while swerving on a Budd Lake roadway, said authorities who charged him.

Gregory S. Bruno of Red Bank had a plastic baggie of meth and was under the influence when Officer LaRicci stopped him after on Route 46 Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., Mount Olive police said in a release.

Bruno was taken to police headquarters and charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, careless driving and a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.

He was released pending a court hearing, police said.

