Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hawthorne Police Nab NYC Fugitive, Grab Two Others In Stolen Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Swerving Budd Lake Driver Busted With Meth

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Gregory S. Bruno of Red Bank had a plastic baggie of meth and was under the influence when police stopped him Wednesday, said authorities who charged him.
Gregory S. Bruno of Red Bank had a plastic baggie of meth and was under the influence when police stopped him Wednesday, said authorities who charged him. Photo Credit: Radspunk (Wikipedia)

A 53-year-old man was caught with methamphetamine while swerving on a Budd Lake roadway, said authorities who charged him.

Gregory S. Bruno of Red Bank had a plastic baggie of meth and was under the influence when Officer LaRicci stopped him after on Route 46 Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., Mount Olive police said in a release.

Bruno was taken to police headquarters and charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, careless driving and a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.

He was released pending a court hearing, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.