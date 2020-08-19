Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SWATTING INCIDENT: 'Shots Fired' Report At Garden State Plaza Turns Out Bogus

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus police
Paramus police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A call to Paramus police that shots were fired Wednesday morning at the Garden State Plaza proved bogus, authorities said.

None of the businesses had opened yet at the mall -- although mall walkers and workers were there -- when the "swatting" call came in around 8:30 a.m. that shots had been fired at the T-Mobile kiosk.

Various law enforcement agencies joined Paramus police and a through search was conducted. All were released within 45 minutes.

Authorities determined that the call came from Texas.

Mall businesses were scheduled to open as usual at 11 a.m.

"Swatting" incidents peaked nationwide about five years ago but have since subsided somewhat.

Authorities say deploying SWAT teams and additional personnel from an area to unsuspecting victims’ homes and businesses -- as well as to schools that end up being locked down -- can put people in danger while diverting resources from potential areas of critical need.

Last year, a judge in Kansas sentenced a California swatter to a mandatory 20 years in federal prison for a bogus 911 call that resulted in an innocent man's death.

Paramus police were investigating Wednesday morning's call.

