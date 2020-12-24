'Swatting' Incident Brings Police To Downtown Montclair

Reports of an active shooter in Montclair Thursday afternoon returned unfounded, police said.

A third-party caller reported an active shooter inside 425 Bloomfield Ave. -- a commercial and residential building in the Central Business District-- around 12 p.m., Sgt. Terence Turner said.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic was diverted as a rapid deployment team responded.

The building was thoroughly searched and declared "all clear" around 12:10 p.m.

No individuals were taken into custody.

The caller was identified and after investigation it was determined that the report of an active shooter was unfounded.

