SWATTING: Fair Lawn Researcher Charged With Making 7 Bogus Domestic Violence Calls To Ramsey PD

A former research and development director from Fair Lawn man called in seven bogus reports of domestic violence at the same Ramsey address, said police who arrested him for the “swatting” incidents.

Vadim Pinskiy, 35, made the first anonymous call to the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center (ROIC) in Ewing Township reporting a “domestic disturbance was reported with possible violence-involved crime in progress” at a Davidson Avenue address in June, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

The report turned out to be a hoax, Gurney said.

Six more similar reports providing the same address came into the department’s anonymous tips line over the next three months, the chief said.

Sgt. Brad Smith and Detectives Jaclyn Sabatelli, Adam Szelag and Adam Macaluso traced the IP address, identified Pinskiy and learned that he had a connection to people at the home, Gurney said.

Working with Fair Lawn police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, they arrested the Uzbekistan-born Pinskiy at his Promenade Boulevard home this past week during a court-warranted search. the chief said.

Pinskiy, formerly of Wayne, Wanaque and Hackensack, was charged with seven counts each of making false reports to law enforcement and harassment, as well as a single count of stalking.

Ramsey police sent him to the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Wednesday only to be ordered released by a judge the following day.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.