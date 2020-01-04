SWAT Team Searches For Suspect After Woman Is Stabbed At Little Ferry Hotel

UPDATE: A SWAT team was summoned to a Little Ferry motel after a woman reported being stabbed and robbed Saturday afternoon. Police were searching for a suspect.

A friend picked her up and took the woman to St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic after the incident at the Capri Inn (now the Rodeway Inn Capri) on Bergen Turnpike just off Route 46, Capt. James Walters told Daily Voice.

She was stabbed three times -- on her left arm, right hand and left upper back, Klein said, adding that the injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police, believing her assailant was still in the hotel, summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team.

A search of the two rooms the alleged assailant was believed to have been in turned up blood spatters but no suspect, Walters said.

The SWAT team also searched the rest of the rooms and the surrounding area before being released.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was processing the two rooms for evidence.

Police, meanwhile, were reviewing surveillance video.

Police were trying to determine what happened at the Capri Inn. Cecilia Levine

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.