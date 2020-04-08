Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus PD: Fiery Route 4 Rollover Crash Caused By OD'ing Heroin User
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SWAT Team, Police Seize Man With Gun At Route 46 Motel

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ronnie Shertel
Ronnie Shertel Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

Elmwood Park police backed by a SWAT team seized a Somerset County man who they said had a gun tucked in his waistband at a Route 46 motel Wednesday morning.

A 9 a.m. caller told police that a man had a gun at the Red Carpet Motel on Route 46, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Borough police responded with a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and county sheriff's officers and established a perimeter, Foligno said.

A room where the man was believed to be was cleared, along with an adjoining room, the chief said.

Video surveillance showed the suspect --identified as Ronnie Shertel, 37, of Hillsborough -- him in another room "walking around carrying [the gun] in his waistband," Foligno said.

Police convinced Shertel to come out, then took him into custody.

A search of the room turned up a .380-caliber Lorcin, the chief said.

Shertel -- a retired U.S. Marine who records show has a criminal history in Bergen, Somerset and Passaic counties -- was charged with two weapons offenses.

He was later released because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.