SWAT Team Captures Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Ambush Killing At Englewood Party

A SWAT team seized a violent Teaneck ex-con with a 25-year criminal history for orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Newark man at a house party in Englewood last month.

Jamal "Mally" Robinson, 44, was captured in a rental car in Englewood on Friday in connection with the fatal June 20 shooting in the 100 block of 2nd Street, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said Saturday.

One of two victims who were shot before dawn that day, 43-year-old Douglas Perry of Newark, was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other, Alex Glover, 29, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Responders found the victims in the street, both struck several times, following the 1 a.m. shooting. Several vehicles and a home were also hit by gunfire.

Investigators initially had trouble sorting out exactly what happened because no one in a large group that remained at the scene cooperated, authorities said at the time.

An intensive investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit identified Robinson as the mastermind of the planned hit.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound ex-con’s criminal history dates back to 1995, shortly after he’d become an adult. It includes a host of arrests and convictions -- including three shootings the same week in Englewood that brought attempted murder charges.

SEE: Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Three Englewood Shootings In Single Week

He’s also been charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, along with robbery, aggravated and simple assault, several heroin and cocaine distribution and possession counts, resisting arrest and eluding, as well as multiple parole violations, records show.

Robinson remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with murder, felony murder and robbery.

