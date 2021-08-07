SWAT Standoff: 1 In Custody After Firing Shots At Newark Police, Reports Say

A person believed to have fired shots at police from a house brought the Newark SWAT team to the scene early Thursday morning, news reports say.

Law enforcement initially responded to 34 Clinton Pl. around 6 a.m. on reports of a shooter, who apparently then fired at police, according to developing reports.

One person was reportedly taken from the house in handcuffs, according to footage captured on abc7's news copter.

The Sheriff's Department, Newark's SWAT Team and local police remained at the scene as of 8:45 a.m.

Newark police referred Daily Voice to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, who were not immediately available.

Injuries and details surrounding the situation were unknown.

