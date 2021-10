Morristown Medical Center was placed on lockdown Monday night due to an alleged domestic violence incident, Morristown.NJ on Instagram reports.

Nearly two dozen police cars and a SWAT team surrounded the hospital on Franklin Street apparently in search of a 30-year-old gunman, the account said.

An alert was sent to employees in the healthcare system just after 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.