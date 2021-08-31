SWAT RAID: PalPark Parents Charged With Running Drug Mill, 80 Lbs Of Pot, $303,610, Gun Seized

A Palisades Park couple with young children were charged with running a drug mill from their home, said authorities who reported seizing 80 pounds of pot, $303,610 in alleged proceeds and a gun during a raid.

David Baez, 36, was stopped and taken into custody after driving away from the Hillside Avenue home that he shares with Massiel Inoa, 28, and their children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Their children were with Inoa, 28, when detectives and borough police -- backed by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team -- raided the home moments later, Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Narcotics Task Force and Hackensack police had zeroed in Baez, who was also wanted for a New York City robbery, the prosecutor said.

He was carrying a .357 Magnum handgun and drug cash when he was stopped, Musella said.

Seized at the residence, along with the 36 kilos of pot, was cash and money orders and drug-packaging materials, the prosecutor said.

The cash and money orders totaled $303,610 and the marijuana had an estimated street value of $160,000, he said.

Baez and Inoa remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Both are charged with maintaining a drug production facility, possession of marijuana and money laundering.

Baez also was charged with weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and still has the outstanding charges in New York.

