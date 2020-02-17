Contact Us
SWAT Incident Ends Peacefully At Teaneck Home

Jerry DeMarco
Part of the scene Sunday on Churchill Road in Teaneck.
Part of the scene Sunday on Churchill Road in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A SWAT incident ended peacefully in Teaneck after a barricaded man was removed from a home after several hours inside.

A family member's call brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police and local police, among other responders, to the single-family home on Churchill Road on Sunday.

Family members were safely removed from the house and portions of several streets were closed during negotiations.

The man was later hospitalized.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the incident was a result of "swatting," during which a hoax call sends responders to a specific address. That incident occurred earlier in the weekend and was quickly resolved, authorities said.

ALSO SEE: An electrical fire raced through several apartments, driving 30 people from their homes in a Hackensack apartment building Sunday night.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/30-driven-from-homes-as-electrical-fire-races-through-hackensack-apartment-building/783486/

