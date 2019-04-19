Swastika Found At Summit Middle School

School officials in Summit have renewed efforts to encourage tolerance among the students as authorities try to determine who is placing swastikas on school property.

In the latest incident, the graffiti was discovered a few weeks ago in the stall of the girls restroom at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School. The swastika was about the size of a silver dollar, a city spokeswoman said Friday.

The small size and the location of the graffiti make it difficult to catch the ones responsible in the act, so officials are largely reliant on students coming forward, Chief of Police Robert Weck said in a statement.

June Chang, the superintendent of the Summit Public Schools, said the district is also trying "a campaign of education and information" to discourage racist and anti-Semitic behavior.

We have engaged parents, students and community members in various educational, discussion, and programming opportunities. The purpose of these events has been to ensure that the vast majority of our students, staff, and families, who are offended and troubled by the discovery of these symbols, are both informed and heard," Chang said in a statement.

"After the initial swastikas were discovered, we were very proud of our students, staff, and community who immediately came forward with signs and messages of kindness and acceptance."

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the incidents, said Weck, adding that the investigation by police is continuing.

