Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hook, Line And Stinger: Undercover Paterson Police Bust 52 Prostitutes, Johns
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Swastika Found At Summit Middle School

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School
Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School Photo Credit: Summit Public Schools

School officials in Summit have renewed efforts to encourage tolerance among the students as authorities try to determine who is placing swastikas on school property.

In the latest incident, the graffiti was discovered a few weeks ago in the stall of the girls restroom at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School. The swastika was about the size of a silver dollar, a city spokeswoman said Friday.

The small size and the location of the graffiti make it difficult to catch the ones responsible in the act, so officials are largely reliant on students coming forward, Chief of Police Robert Weck said in a statement.

June Chang, the superintendent of the Summit Public Schools, said the district is also trying "a campaign of education and information" to discourage racist and anti-Semitic behavior.

We have engaged parents, students and community members in various educational, discussion, and programming opportunities. The purpose of these events has been to ensure that the vast majority of our students, staff, and families, who are offended and troubled by the discovery of these symbols, are both informed and heard," Chang said in a statement.

"After the initial swastikas were discovered, we were very proud of our students, staff, and community who immediately came forward with signs and messages of kindness and acceptance."

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the incidents, said Weck, adding that the investigation by police is continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.