North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Fairview Officer Backing Up Colleague Injured In North Bergen Crash
SUVs, Sedan Involved In Chain-Reaction Fair Lawn Crash After Driver Has Diabetic Emergency

An SUV was severely damaged in the chain-reaction crash on Broadway in Fair Lawn.
An SUV was severely damaged in the chain-reaction crash on Broadway in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

Two SUVs and a sedan were involved in a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn after one of the drivers apparently had a diabetic episode, police said.

Both ALS and BLS units responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. in front of the iHop on westbound Broadway. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately known.

Firefighters also responded to clean up a fuel spill.

Traffic on Broadway was jammed after the crash, which occurred barely a half-hour after a hit-run on southbound Route 208.

SEEN IT? Police were looking for a black sedan that fled the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Route 208 in Fair Lawn.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/seen-it-police-seek-vehicle-in-route-208-hit-run-crash-in-fair-lawn/767981/

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

