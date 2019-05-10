SUVs, Sedan Involved In Chain-Reaction Fair Lawn Crash After Driver Has Diabetic Emergency

Two SUVs and a sedan were involved in a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn after one of the drivers apparently had a diabetic episode, police said.

Both ALS and BLS units responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. in front of the iHop on westbound Broadway. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately known.

Firefighters also responded to clean up a fuel spill.

Traffic on Broadway was jammed after the crash, which occurred barely a half-hour after a hit-run on southbound Route 208.

