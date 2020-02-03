Contact Us
SUVs Collide In Fair Lawn, Three 70-Somethings Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Fair Lawn firefighters freed the driver.
Fair Lawn firefighters freed the driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three Fair Lawn residents were hospitalized Monday, including a driver who had to be freed by firefighters, after two SUVs collided, police said.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS and Heavy Rescue responded to the 11:43 a.m. crash, which toppled a street sign at the intersection of George Street and Hopper Avenue.

The 77-year-old driver of a Ford was taken to the Valley Hospital, while the 72-year-old extricated driver of a Toyota and his 70-year-old passenger were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

All three complained of chest pain, he said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The crash took down a street sign.

Boyd A. Loving

At the scene.

Boyd A. Loving

