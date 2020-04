A driver got out after an SUV overturned Monday afternoon on the rain-slicked Garden State Parkway in Paramus.

The rollover occurred in the southbound lanes two miles before Exit 159 shortly after 3:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were immediately reported and no extrication was needed, responders said.

No extrication was needed. DAILY VOICE photo

