SUV Rolls In Crash At Busy Paramus Intersection

A minor arm injury was the only reported casualty after an SUV rolled onto a Paramus resident's lawn in a crash Wednesday afternoon at one of Bergen County's busiest intersections.

The black Jaguar overturned after collided with a Toyota sedan on East Ridgewood Avenue at Sandor Court across from the A&S Trading service station near the Fashion Center between Route 17 and the Garden State Parkway.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Flatbed tow trucks removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving reported this story and took the photos.

The SUV collided with this Toyota sedan on East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving

The Jaguar landed on its roof on a Paramus resident's lawn. Boyd A. Loving

