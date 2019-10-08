Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SUV Plows Into Front Of Midland Park Dental Office

Jerry DeMarco

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SUV Plows Into Front Of Midland Park Dental Office

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the crash at the Midland Park dental office.
At the scene of the crash at the Midland Park dental office. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver escaped unharmed Tuesday after her SUV plowed into the entrance of a Midland Park dental office, ending up on on the steps.

The BMW X5 took down the railings on the exterior staircase at Veenstra Family Dental on Godwin Avenue as the driver apparently was attempting to park.

Responding firefighters stabilized the vehicle, and a building inspector was summoned to check the structure.

The SUV was towed from the scene.

The BMW SUV ended up on the steps of the Midland Park dental office.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos above and contributed to this account.

The entrance before the crash.

