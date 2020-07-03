SUV Plows Into Entrance Of Old Tappan Mixed-Use Building

A small SUV plowed into an Old Tappan mixed-use building on Friday.

The older-model Hyundai continued through a handicapped parking space, mounted a small curb and hit the façade of the Old Tappan Road building between two columns at the entrance.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver, who responders said was hospitalized.

The building didn’t appear structurally compromised. The SUV, which sustained substantial damage, had to be towed.

The two-story mini strip mall contains an insurance firm, an investment company, a pizza restaurant, a Chabad teaching center, an acupuncturist and a chiropractor, among other businesses.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Old Tappan firefighters survey the damage. Jerry DeMarco

The vehicle had to be towed after crashing into the building on Old Tappan Road. Jerry DeMarco

