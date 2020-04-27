SUV Hits Parked Car, Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock

An SUV hit an occupied parked car before slamming head-on into a utility pole Monday in Glen Rock.

Neither the Honda Pilot nor the driver who was making a cellphone call in a sedan parked in the 500 block of Harristown Road was injured in the afternoon crash, responders said.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wrecked SUV, while the sedan was driven from the scene.

Borough police responded.

The SUV hit a parked car and then the pole on Harristown Road in Glen Rock. Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

