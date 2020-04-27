Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SUV Hits Parked Car, Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the Glen Rock crash.
At the scene of the Glen Rock crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An SUV hit an occupied parked car before slamming head-on into a utility pole Monday in Glen Rock.

Neither the Honda Pilot nor the driver who was making a cellphone call in a sedan parked in the 500 block of Harristown Road was injured in the afternoon crash, responders said.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wrecked SUV, while the sedan was driven from the scene.

Borough police responded.

The SUV hit a parked car and then the pole on Harristown Road in Glen Rock.

Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.