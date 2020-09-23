Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
SUV Full Of Corn Snacks Slams Into Tree, Rolls In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicle slammed into a tree and rolled onto its side near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and North Walnut Street in Ridgewood.
The vehicle slammed into a tree and rolled onto its side near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and North Walnut Street in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver carrying an SUV full of corn snacks escaped a rollover crash in Ridgewood without serious injury Tuesday night.

The driver was alone when his Subaru slammed into a tree and rolled just off the corner of Linwood Avenue and North Walnut Street near Graydon Park shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Several bags of Love Corn snacks carried in dozens of boxes spilled out the back.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded. A flatbed tow truck righted and removed the wreck.

Summonses were expected. Police didn't elaborate.

Corn snacks

Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

The mangled SUV was righted and removed on a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving

