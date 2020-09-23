SUV Full Of Corn Snacks Slams Into Tree, Rolls In Ridgewood

A driver carrying an SUV full of corn snacks escaped a rollover crash in Ridgewood without serious injury Tuesday night.

The driver was alone when his Subaru slammed into a tree and rolled just off the corner of Linwood Avenue and North Walnut Street near Graydon Park shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Several bags of Love Corn snacks carried in dozens of boxes spilled out the back.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded. A flatbed tow truck righted and removed the wreck.

Summonses were expected. Police didn't elaborate.

Corn snacks Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

The mangled SUV was righted and removed on a flatbed tow truck. Boyd A. Loving

