North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

SUV Crashes Through Front Of Hackensack Auto Zone, Damages Three Aisles

Jerry DeMarco
No one was injured when the SUV slammed into the Auto Zone on Old River Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack Fire Dept.

A 52-year-old motorist told police she hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed her SUV through the front and into an Auto Zone store in Hackensack, authorities said.

The 2004 Volvo damaged the Old River Street storefront as well as aisles 1, 2 and 3, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The driver and her 35-year-old passenger weren’t injured, nor was anyone in the store, the captain said.

A city inspector determined that the building wasn’t compromised, she added.

Although no summonses were immediately issued, Foley said an investigation was continuing.

This comes hours after an SUV crashed through the front of a Maywood beauty salon.

SEE: SUV Crashes Into Maywood Beauty Salon

