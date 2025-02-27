SUV Crashes Through Front Of Hackensack Auto Zone, Damages Three Aisles

A 52-year-old motorist told police she hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed her SUV through the front and into an Auto Zone store in Hackensack, authorities said.

The 2004 Volvo damaged the Old River Street storefront as well as aisles 1, 2 and 3, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The driver and her 35-year-old passenger weren’t injured, nor was anyone in the store, the captain said.

A city inspector determined that the building wasn’t compromised, she added.

Although no summonses were immediately issued, Foley said an investigation was continuing.

This comes hours after an SUV crashed through the front of a Maywood beauty salon.

