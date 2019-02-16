Contact Us
SUV Crashes Into Ridgewood Garage

Jerry DeMarco
A flatbed tow truck removed the SUV. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two people were hospitalized with what appeared to be minor injuries Sunday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a detached garage in Ridgewood.

The Godwin Avenue garage sustained moderate structural damage, drawing a village subcode official, in the 2 p.m. crash.

Both occupants were taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital.

A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

