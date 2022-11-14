Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 21 Cats, Two Dogs Found Neglected In Fair Lawn Woman's Home, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Woman, 62, Killed After SUV Veers Off Road And Slams Into Tree

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A 62-year-old Sussex County woman was killed after the SUV she was driving veered off the road and swerved into a tree on Sunday, Nov. 13, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on CR 565 north in Frankford around 8:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Karen Krok, of Sussex, was driving a Honda CRV when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree near milepost 0.5, Marchan said.

Krok was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said. No further details were released.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.