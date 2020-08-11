Sussex County Turn Signal Dispute Turns Physical, Driver Faces Assault Charge

A dispute over a forgotten turn signal turned physical when a Sussex County man assaulted a driver in the parking lot of a QuickChek gas station, authorities charged.

Paul R. Marcisak Jr. of Byram Township began arguing with another driver over failing to use a turn signal near the QuickChek gas station on Route 206 in Stanhope on Wednesday, July 29, local police said in a release.

The argument escalated when Marcisak Jr. struck the victim who was sitting in the passenger seat several times in the gas station parking lot, authorities said.

Marcisak Jr. was arrested and charged with simple assault.

He was released pending a mandatory appearance at Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

