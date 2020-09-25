Sussex County Raid Turns Up 120 Bags Of Heroin, Cocaine, $9.2K In Cash

A search warrant at a Newton home turned up nearly 120 bags of heroin, two grams of crack cocaine and $9,246 in cash, authorities said.

Nonie Toler of Halsted Street was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, after police seized the drugs and money executing a search warrant, local police said.

Toler, who police say had been the subject of several recent complaints regarding narcotics distribution in the area, was being held in the Morris County Jail on several drug charges.

Newton Police and Sussex County Narcotics Task Force were assisted in the two-week investigation by the Franklin Borough Police Department, Hopatcong Borough Police Department, New Jersey State Police CAP (County Assistance Program), Sussex County Sheriff's Office and the Sussex County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit.

