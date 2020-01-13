Sussex County NJSP Pursuit Ends In Crash, Multiple Injuries, 3 Arrests

A brief police pursuit through Sussex County ended with a Wantage crash and multiple injuries Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The chase began when a vehicle failed to stop for a New Jersey State Police attempting to stop it on State Highway 284 northbound near milepost 2.5 on Monday around 2 p.m., Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The fleeing car was forced to a halt a short distance away after hitting another vehicle, Goez said.

Two passengers and the driver of the vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries, while three people in the fleeing car were arrested.

Charges were pending due to further investigation.

