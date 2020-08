A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after hitting a deer in Sussex County Thursday afternoon, state police said.

The operator of a white Husky motorcycle was ejected after striking the animal while traveling near 185 Pond School Road in Wantage around 12:50 p.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The rider was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.