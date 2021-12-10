Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 6 Thieves Targeted Luxury Cars, Led Police Pursuits Across NJ: AG Charges In Indictment
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Mom Seeks Info After Hit-Run Crash Puts Traffic Light Through Daughter’s Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Rogoff says her 17-year-old daughter, Charlotte, was struck by a car while driving on Route 15 South in Jefferson near the DOT Picatinny truck entrance around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jennifer Rogoff says her 17-year-old daughter, Charlotte, was struck by a car while driving on Route 15 South in Jefferson near the DOT Picatinny truck entrance around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Rogoff

A Sussex County mother is desperately attempting to track down the driver who hit her 17-year-old daughter’s car and fled the scene Thursday night.

Jennifer Rogoff, of Sparta, says her daughter, Charlotte, was struck by a car while driving on Route 15 South in Jefferson near the DOT Picatinny truck entrance around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle sped off without stopping after the crash, which Rogoff says caused a traffic light to puncture the roof of Charlotte’s car.

“Thankfully she is very sore but okay,” she writes.

Rogoff is looking for anyone who might have witnessed or collected dash cam footage of the crash.

“At that time of day, someone had to see what happened,” she writes.

Rogoff is also searching for two good samaritans who stopped and gave her daughter a jacket while they waited for police together.

“Definitely someone up there looking out for her as a traffic light punctured the roof of the car,” Rogoff writes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockaway Borough Police Department at (973) 627-1851.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.