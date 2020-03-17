Sussex County Man With Arrest Record Blames Black Man For COVID-19 Pandemic, Police Say

A Sussex County who once threatened to kidnap a JCP&L worker during a power outage was taken into custody again, this time for blaming a black man for the COVID-19 pandemic, said authorities who charged him.

Authorities responding to ShopRite on reports of a bias incident Sunday morning found Robert A. Winter, 65, of Vernon, had used racial slurs while blaming a black man -- in part -- for the spread of coronavirus, Franklin police said in a release.

Winter was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and bias intimidation.

He was charged, processed and released as per the New Jersey Bail Reform act, pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Sussex County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.