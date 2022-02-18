Sussex County Man Stole $100s In Electronics From Local Walmart, Police Say

A Sussex County man was caught stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics from a local Walmart, police said.

Daniel Baker, 32, stole “several hundred dollars’ worth of electronics merchandise” from Walmart in Franklin on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Franklin Borough Police said in a Thursday release.

Baker, of Franklin, was also found with a controlled dangerous substance at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

Baker was charged with shoplifting and possession of CDS. He was released in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.