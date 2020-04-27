Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Sussex County Man Sentenced To Three Years In State Prison For Heroin Mill

Valerie Musson
Anthony Cimbaro, 64, of Wantage faces three years behind bars after he admitted to making heroin in his home for distribution, reports say.
A Wantage man faces three years behind bars after he admitted to making heroin in his home for distribution, reports say.

Anthony Cimbaro, 64, appeared for his virtual sentencing April 23 with his lawyer, Thomas Militano, as well as Assistant Prosecutor Jerome Neidhardt, NJHerald reports .

Though Cimbaro was first indicted on 10 counts, he pleaded guilty to third-degree manufacturing/distributing a controlled dangerous substance and had the rest of the charges dismissed as part of his plea deal, reports say.

Of a maximum five year sentence, Judge Louis Sceusi opted for three years, citing Cimbaro’s remorse, age and overall character, reports say.

Though Militano pushed for Cimbaro to be sentenced to county jail, Sceusi chose state prison, reportedly saying, “The message needs to be sent out that anyone that gets involved in this needs to see state prison.”

Police executed a search warrant on Cimbaro’s vehicle in a Franklin Borough parking and discovered “several thousand dollars’ worth” of heroin and hundreds of dollars of cash on Sept. 23, reports say.

Approximately 500 bags of heroin, numerous glassine bags and $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds were later found in Cimbaro’s home.

