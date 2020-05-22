Sussex County Man Killed In Pickup, Box Truck Crash

A 70-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck was struck by a box truck early Friday morning, authorities said.

The box truck, driven by a 26-year-old Quarryville, PA man, was heading north on State Highway 23 when it struck the pickup, making a left out of the the Irish Cottage Inn parking lot onto the southbound side of the roadway around 6 a.m., Franklin police said in a release.

The pickup then hit several road signs and veered off State Highway 23 as a result of the impact, police said.

The south bound lane of State Highway 23 was closed for several hours during the investigation with traffic diverted to Hardystonville Road.

The New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and The Sussex County Prosecutors Office are assisting in the investigating. Assistance was also provided by the Franklin Borough Fire Department, Hamburg Borough Fire Department, and Hamburg Borough Police Department and the Saint Clare's Paramedics.

No criminal complaints or summonses have been issued as of 1 p.m. Friday, as the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Franklin Borough Police Detective Bureau at 973-827-7700, extension 237 or 231.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.